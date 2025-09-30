EAST ALTON — Excitement is in the air at a local East Alton retail store after selling a Powerball ticket worth a cool $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Dairy Fresh Rosewood, located at 740 E. Airline Drive in East Alton.

“I was dancing as soon as I walked in this morning — words can’t explain how excited we all are,” said Brian Patel, store owner. “We don’t know who the winner is yet, but we’re hoping it’s one of our regulars. Whoever it is, we’re thrilled for them and look forward to celebrating together.”

One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Monday, September 29, drawing to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 1-3-27-60-65.

This marks the largest prize ever sold at Dairy Fresh Rosewood since Patel took ownership six years ago. “We’ve sold a number of winning tickets over the years, but this one tops them all,” he added.

As an added bonus, Illinois Lottery retailers receive a 1% commission on winning ticket sales — earning Dairy Fresh Rosewood a $10,000 retailer bonus. Patel already has thoughtful plans for how to use the funds.

“I’d love to give back to my employees — maybe by offering a bonus or even closing the store for a day to enjoy a fun outing together,” he shared. “I also plan to reinvest some of the money to improve the exterior of the store and make it even more inviting for our customers.”

So far this year, nine Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Powerball.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 PM CT. Tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, October 1, 2025 drawing is an estimated $174 million.

