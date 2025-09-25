Our Daily Show Interview! 29th Fly-In Fest Set for Sep 27 & 28th!

BETHALTO - The St. Louis Regional Airport will host its 29th annual Wings-n-Wheels Fly-In this weekend with free activities and flights.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, community members can tour planes, bounce on inflatables, drive barrel cars and more. On Saturday, there will be a car show and discovery flights. On Sunday, kids ages 8–17 can take free Young Eagles Flights, and attendees can browse at the final Bethalto farmer’s market of the year. Organizers are looking forward to another fun event.

“You can expect airplanes, cars, vendors, food, crafts, bounce houses and fun. How about that?” said Airport Director Danny Adams. “It doesn't get much better. And best of all, it’s free.”



Adams noted that there will be a wide variety of airplanes available for tours and photo ops, including business jets, vintage military aircraft, single-engine and multi-engine planes, and even a quad-copter electric power drone powered completely by batteries. He emphasized that it will be fun for all ages to come out and see the airplanes up close.

On Saturday, a Speed Demons Car Show runs throughout the day, with judging beginning at 11:30 a.m. and prizes announced at 2:30 p.m. It is free to attend the car show but a $20 entry fee per car if you decide to participate.

On both Saturday and Sunday, attendees can choose from a variety of food trucks. There will also be a Kids Zone complete with bounce houses, barrel cars, and other games and activities. Jane Ahasay, who works with the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce to sponsor the Kids Zone, asks parents to “stay with their kiddos.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout the weekend, Piston Aviation will provide discovery flights for a fee. On Sunday, kids ages 8–17 can sign up for a free Young Eagles Flight through EAA Chapter 864. You must sign up here for the chance to take a Young Eagles Flight. Adams noted that this is a great opportunity to learn more about flying, and Ahasay shared that the kids always love going on the flights.

“You know when a kid has just been on a flight because they are just beaming from ear to ear and they’re nonstop talking,” Ahasay said. “It’s just really fun to see the joy it brings them.”

Also on Sunday, the final Bethalto farmers’ market of the season will take place at the airport with a variety of local vendors, artisans and farmers. Ahasay promises “lots of pumpkins and mums and fall decorations.”

Adams and Ahasay thanked the sponsors who make the Wings-n-Wheels Fly-In possible.

“They’re very pivotal to us being able to keep this as a free event,” Ahasay said. “We’re really excited. It’s going to be a great event. Great weather this weekend. Easy parking, easy in and out. It’s just one of those things that there’s no frustration with it at all.”

Adams added that the airport has several other “community events” planned throughout the year, including pancake breakfasts sponsored by EAA Chapter 864 and the upcoming Air Race Classic scheduled for June 2026. But they always look forward to the Wings-n-Wheels Fly-In, and he hopes to welcome people from across the region to the airport this weekend for two days of flying fun.

“Everyone seems happy. Planes are flying,” he added. “We’re seeing record numbers of aircraft activity, so we’re excited for that.”

For more information about the 29th annual Wings-n-Wheels Fly-In at the St. Louis Regional Airport, click here or visit the official Facebook event page. Check out the airport’s official website at StLouisRegional.com or their official Facebook page to learn more. Visit the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce website at BethaltoChamber.com for more information about their work.

More like this: