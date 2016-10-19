GRAFTON - Legs and body are not normally the topic of a polite conversation but at the Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Festival, it’s par for the course. Terms like bouquet, vintage and balance will be used to describe the over 35 wines on display for guests of the festival, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 6th from 12pm-4pm.

Representatives from local wineries such as Mary Michelle and St. James will pour samples of their harvest. Themed tasting tables will be set up throughout the Lodge with wines chosen based on guests preferences. For example there will be a table devoted entirely to reds, another to whites and even one for moscatos. Sampling is encouraged and guests will be challenged to find their favorite wine at this massive tasting event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Father Jack Band will provide live music from 12pm-4pm. The local band is known for their energetic performance and the fun atmosphere they bring to the event.

The Wine Festival will take place at the historic Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center in Grafton, IL. The Lodge is a popular local tourist destination welcoming thousands of visitors every year. It was hand-built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and is nestled in a beautiful 8,000-acre state park surrounded by a hikers paradise.

The architecture is impressive to say the least. Vaulted ceilings, 3ft log pillars and a 50ft stone fireplace are a few of its more fascinating features. The Lodge’s Great Room is a popular gathering place for families wishing to reconnect and spend some quality time dueling on the massive hand-made chess set. The terrace features a beautiful view of the Illinois River and is a popular lounging area for couples, wine enthusiasts and those just wishing to relax. Pere Marquette Lodge also includes 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins along with an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, events and more.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation. Entry into the Festival is $15 per person and includes a souvenir wine glass, appetizers, live music and seven wine tasting tickets. Attendees must be 21 and up and must have a valid ID to obtain a pass. Please drink responsibly. For more information call 618-786-2331 or learn more online at www.pmlodge.net.

More like this: