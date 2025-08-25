ALTON - The community is invited to the Alton Amphitheater for their annual Wine and Jazz Festival.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater, attendees can enjoy wine, charcuterie and jazz music by Arvell & Co., Jim Manley, and the Red & Black Brass Band. Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert encourages people to get tickets now so you can enjoy the evening.

“The Wine and Jazz Festival, personally, is really my favorite event of the year,” Herkert said. “Alton being the birthplace of Miles Davis, we want to play a role in the region as a jazz destination.”

VIP parking costs $10. General admission tickets cost $10, or you can purchase a two-top table on the stage for $60 or a four-top table on the stage for $120. Herkert noted that this special onstage seating has drawn a lot of interest, as it gives attendees the intimate feel of a jazz club.

“We really hit on something a few years ago when we came up with the idea for the jazz bistro style seating up on the stage,” he explained. “It’s intimate. It’s up close and personal with the artists.”

You can also purchase a charcuterie board for $50 until Friday, Aug. 29, or for $60 the night of the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Herkert is especially excited for this year’s “great” lineup. He noted that Arvell & Co. have been in the industry for over 30 years, and Herkert is a close friend of St. Louis favorite Jim Manley. The Red & Black Brass Band began playing together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have quickly risen to regional fame.

Just as the lineup has expanded, so has the festival itself. Herkert added that they are already in the process of planning next year’s festival, which will celebrate Miles Davis’s 100th birthday.

“The Wine and Jazz Festival has really started to grow,” he said. “It’s really become an event that we see a lot of the same faces every year. We're lucky that we can put on this event.”

Herkert pointed out that the Alton Amphitheater works hard to put on a variety of events that can appeal to everyone across the Riverbend region. He thanked the City of Alton, the sponsors, and his fellow amphitheater commissioners for their work to make events like the Wine and Jazz Festival successful.

“Everybody puts their heart and soul into this, and we just want the community to be able to have a good time,” Herkert said. “Hopefully a lot of people will come out the next couple of weeks and really get to experience our beautiful riverfront.”

For more information about the Wine and Jazz Festival, visit the official Facebook event page or click here to purchase your tickets.

More like this: