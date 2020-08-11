ST. LOUIS - Winds blew through the area late Monday afternoon with gusts between 50 and 60 mph, the National Weather Service in St. Louis reported Tuesday.

Meteorologist Jim Sieveking said the NWS in St. Louis received more than 50 reports of wind damage, but most was concentrated in the Troy, Mo., St. Louis County and southeast of St. Louis in New Athens, Columbia, Waterloo, Sparta, Pinckneyville and Marissa areas.

Alton, Edwardsville Wood River, Godfrey and Maryville received high winds. The reports to the NWS was some limbs down in Alton and power was out in parts of Belleville, but definitely most of the wind damage was concentrated south.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is a chance of afternoon rain almost every day this week, the NWS said.

Temperatures highs are predicted at 86 degrees on Tuesday, 88 degrees on Wednesday, 89 degrees Thursday, 90 degrees on Friday and 91 degrees Saturday. Sunday, it should cool off some with a high of 82 degrees predicted.

Sieveking said he does not expect any severe weather the rest of the week, but there should be some rainfall.

“The weather pattern should hold the same pretty much every day and there are chances of thunderstorms each day this week,” he said.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: