ST. LOUIS - An "Arctic Blast" is going to invade the area over the next few days, with a low of 9 degrees and wind chill well below zero degrees predicted for Wednesday night and a high Thursday of only 19 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the area. The very cold temperatures are scheduled to linger into Friday morning, but lighter winds may preclude wind chills from becoming dangerous again during that time.

Article continues after sponsor message

National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Matt Beitscher said this is definitely what is categorized as an “Arctic Blast.”

“People should stay inside if they can and if outside, dress in layers and not be outside for long,” he said. “If you have pets outside, you should bring them in during these cold temperatures.”

Beitscher said cold spells like this one are common in the area in either January or February. He said by Sunday temps may rise to 45 degrees, so residents shouldn't get used to the low temps. A high of 40 degrees is also predicted for Saturday.

More like this: