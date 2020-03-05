WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT DUPO --- SEMIFINALS

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 52, HARDIN CALHOUN 45: Ben Eberlin led the way with 17 points, Corey Nelson had 12 points and Brody Caselton five as the Warriors were eliminated in the Dupo sectional semifinals by West Central.

The Cougars led all the way through, with the quarter scores reading 14-9, 31-22 and 39-35 before outscoring Calhoun 13-10 in the final quarter to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Gabe Cox led West Central with 16 points, Cole Howard chipped in with 13 points, and Drew Evans had nine points.

The Cougars are now 32-3 and will play Madison, who won the first semifinal on Tuesday over Payson Seymour 69-57, in the final on Friday night, with the tip-off time being 7 p.m. The Warriors finish the season at 26-8.

CLASS 3A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

AT TAYLORVILLE

JACKSONVILLE 73, JERSEY 55: Senior forward Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 25 points, Matthew Jackson had 16 points and Seth Churchman six as the Panthers fell to Jacksonville in the Taylorville regional semifinal at Dolph Stanley Court.

The Crimsons opened the game with five threes in the first quarter, then went 30-of-33 from the free throw line to help clinch the game.

Lunden Cook led Jacksonville with 19 points, Elijah Owens added 18 points and Jack Rohn scored 13 points.

The Crimsons are now 13-19 and move on to Friday's final against Chatham Glenwood, who won on Tuesday night over the host Tornadoes 60-46. with the opening tip coming at 7 p.m. Jersey's season ends at 19-13, the most number of win for the Panthers since 2002-03.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT DUPO

Winchester West Central 52, Hardin Calhoun 45

CLASS 2A AT SHELBYVILLE

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 63, Teutropolis 46

CLASS 3A AND 4A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 3A AT TAYLORVILLE

Jacksonville 73, Jersey 55

CLASS 3A AT TRIAD

Triad 69, Civic Memorial 49

CLASS 4A AT BELLEVILLE EAST

Belleville West 46, Belleville East 44

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 69, George Mason 57

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND.

FIRST ROUND

Tennessee State 74, Morehead State 69 (OT)

Eastern Illinois 67, Jacksonville State 61

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Mississippi 75, Missouri 67

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS

FIRST ROUND

Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

Minnesota 85, Penn State 65

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND.

FIRST ROUND

Tennessee-Martin 88, Murray State 33

Belmont 76, Austin Peay 73 (OT)

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA, GREENVILLE, S.C.

FIRST ROUND

Missouri 64, Mississippi 53

Auburn 77, Vanderbilt 67

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

AT FIRST DATA FIELD, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.

New York Mets 4, St. Louis Cardinals 1

