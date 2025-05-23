EDWARDSVILLE — The Carrollton Hawks baseball team secured its 10th victory of the season Thursday, May 22, 2025, with a 10-0 win over Metro East Lutheran High School in the regional semifinals at MELHS.

Coach Ryan Howard described the matchup as a "win or go home" contest and praised his seniors and teammates for rallying together to deliver one of the team’s best performances of the year. Carrollton improved to 10-16 with the win.

Key contributions came from Eli Cox, who returned to the starting lineup and recorded two hits. Koby Schnelten led the Hawks offensively with three hits and three RBIs. Dagan Cordes added two hits, while Lucas Howard, Charlie Stumpf, Reed Schnettgoeke, and Carson Flowers also contributed hits. Schnettgoeke drove in two runs.

“Our seniors came out and really played a great game,” Howard said. “It was a great outing for us as a team.”

Carrollton will face the Father McGivney Catholic Griffins in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24. The winner advances to the Greenville University Sectional, where they will play the winner of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Regional — either Marissa-Coulterville or host Silver Stallions — next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The sectional final is scheduled for May 31 at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the super-sectional game against the Jacksonville Illinois College sectional winner at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield at 4 p.m. The state finals are set for June 6-7 at Illinois Field in Champaign-Urbana.

