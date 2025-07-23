ALTON - You can enter for the chance to win four VIP tickets to the upcoming Puddle of Mudd concert at the Alton Amphitheater.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, enjoy music from the chart-topping rock band on the Alton Riverfront. Puddle of Mudd is known for post-grunge hits like “Blurry,” “She Hates Me” and “Psycho,” and frontman Wes Scantlin promises more “deep cuts” from previous albums at the Alton show. Enter using the form below for the chance to win four VIP tickets.

“A Saturday evening on the Alton Riverfront with another multi-platinum-selling band like Puddle of Mudd will be a great night for Alton and the region,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “It has been a few years since we’ve had an alternative rock and roll show at the Alton Amphitheater, and we’re thrilled to bring this genre back to our riverfront.”

Puddle of Mudd was signed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and released their debut album in 2001. Their most recent album, “Kiss the Machine,” was released in May 2025 and has been a major success.

The band has toured with Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots. Herkert and the rest of the Amphitheater Commission are excited to bring such a prominent name to the Riverbend area.

You can purchase tickets online, including VIP tickets at $65. Reserved tickets cost $46.50 and general admission tickets come in at $34.25, plus all applicable taxes and fees.

Article continues after sponsor message

A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. The four VIP tickets — a $260 value — will be awarded to one lucky winner.

“We are very excited to come and jam,” added lead singer Scantlin. “We’ll be sweating, definitely.”

Enter below for the chance to win four VIP tickets to the concert. For more information about the Puddle of Mudd show, click here or visit the official Alton Amphitheater website at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com.

Step 1: Like us on Facebook Step 2: Enter Your Details Below to Join the Giveaway!

More like this: