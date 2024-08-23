GRAFTON - There are only a few more chances to head to Raging Rivers this season.

The water park will be open on weekends until Sept. 8, 2024, including Labor Day weekend. They are also giving away four free tickets to a lucky winner. Park Manager Jeremy Hayes said it’s been a great season so far, and he can’t wait to welcome more guests before the summer ends.

“You’ve got to make your memories before the summer’s over, and what better place to do it than Raging Rivers?” Hayes said. “The employees love it and the people love it.”

Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, the water park is a local fixture for families across the Riverbend. From now until Sept. 8, Raging Rivers is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The park usually closes for the season after Labor Day weekend, but they decided this year to expand their season one week in the hope that warmer temperatures will bring more guests to the water park before fall. Sept. 8, 2024, is the last day to enjoy Raging Rivers until next year.

One lucky winner will win four tickets to the park, which must be used during the 2024 season. You can enter using the form below. The winner will be chosen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hayes noted that it’s been a busy, fun summer at Raging Rivers. This year, the park introduced new shade structures with the hopes of cooling off the concrete. They also changed the layout of the Surfside Cafe to bring faster, more efficient service to customers. These changes have been well-received.

“We’re trying to do things around here that are going to enhance the guests and their day and just ultimately make them have a better experience overall,” Hayes explained. “The people are really loving the whole kitchen change. That was a huge deal, the shades and the misters. It’s more about keeping the concrete cool to the feet than it is the actual shade, because our concrete gets real hot in these hot days and the sunshine.”

He added that Raging Rivers is a special place for the guests and staff members who spend their summer at the water park. Many of the staff members are returning to school with new friends, and the guests come back every year to check out the new amenities and enjoy their favorite attractions.

“We’ve got our season pass holders and we have our regulars that come on a daily basis, but for the most part, it seems like we get one trip or visit a year out of just about everybody in the area,” Hayes said. “It’s great. They’re making memories and then they’re making memories for us, too, whether they know it or not. There are a lot of relationships that get created here that tend to last for a long time.”

While the summer season is ending soon, Raging Rivers is gearing up for its Haunted Trail, a fun Halloween-themed attraction that’s open on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4–26, 2024. Hayes noted that they are looking for scarers and other employees to make this attraction possible. Call Raging Rivers at 618-786-2345 for more information.

To learn more about Raging Rivers and purchase your tickets today, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com. Enter below for the chance to win four free tickets to the park.

The contest has ended.

More like this: