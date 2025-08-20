Our Daily Show Interview! Latest in Trades With Home Builder's Remodelers!

MARYVILLE/MASCOUTAH - The Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association is once again planning to raffle off a house to a lucky winner, all while raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The house, located in Mascoutah and valued at $800,000, is currently under construction. Shannon Stelling with HBRMEA expressed her excitement to raffle off the home and additional prizes, with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Illinois and Make-A-Wish Missouri/Kansas.

“We have so many people making donations to make this house happen,” Stelling said. “The goal is to have it built by the end of December and finished, and then the program will launch in January.”

Construction started four weeks ago, with HBD Homes serving as the general contractor and The Haire Corporation as the builder.

Stelling noted that the local unions have “stepped up immensely” to help with the project. IBEW will do all the electrical work on the home, with the plumbers’ and HVAC union out of Belleville also donating their time.

She noted that the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered with the HBRMEA to support the raffle.

Raffle tickets will sell for $100, and HBRMEA hopes to sell 13,000 tickets. The grand prize winner can choose between winning the home or $300,000 cash, assuming all 13,000 tickets are sold.

Stelling said ticket sales will start in November or December, with “the big launch” planned for January. Additional prizes will be announced in the coming months.

Last year, HBRMEA raffled off a home in Troy, Illinois. The winner has a daughter who uses a wheelchair, and with the prize money, they went on to buy her a new wheelchair. Stelling said it was “amazing” to know the raffle made a big difference in the life of the winner while also raising money for Make-A-Wish.

Other prizes last year included a hot tub, a massage every month for a year, a golf cart, a fence, a home security package and more. Stelling looks forward to releasing more information about the house and the other prizes in the next few months.

For more information about the Wish Home Raffle and the Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association, visit their official website at HBRMEA.org.

