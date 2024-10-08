Alton, IL – Alton Little Theater (ALT) is adding even more excitement to its upcoming production of Rocky Horror - The Musical! Fans will have the chance to enter a special raffle to win a photograph from The Rocky Horror Picture Show signed by the legendary Tim Curry. This exclusive piece of pop culture memorabilia is sure to thrill any fan of the iconic film and musical.

Raffle Details:

Tickets: $5 each, with no limit on entries. Increase your chances by purchasing multiple tickets!

Where to Buy: Raffle tickets will be available during all ALT show dates and box office hours.

Winner Announcement: The winner will be drawn at intermission during the final matinee on November 3rd, 2024. You don't need to be present to win, but why not stick around and enjoy the show?

This unique opportunity comes alongside ALT’s presentation of Rocky Horror - The Musical, a cult favorite that promises a night of music, laughter, and outrageous fun. Whether you're a longtime fan or experiencing the madness for the first time, this show is sure to leave you wanting more.

Show Dates:

October 25th, 26th, 27th, 2024 & November 1st, 2nd, 2024 (Evening Performances at 7:30 PM)

October 31st, 2024 (Special Midnight Performance)

November 3rd, 2024 (Matinee at 2:00 PM)

Tickets: $25 each, available now through the Alton Little Theater website.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, sing along, and join in the fun as ALT welcomes Rocky Horror - The Musical to its stage for the first time. From the classic tunes like "Time Warp" to the outrageous fun of the midnight performance, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

Why Enter the Raffle?

This is a rare chance to own a piece of Rocky Horror history, autographed by Tim Curry, the original Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself! It’s the perfect addition to any fan's collection. The raffle winner will be announced at intermission during the November 3rd matinee, so come out, enjoy the show, and take home a piece of pop culture magic.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, visit the Alton Little Theater website.