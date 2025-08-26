ALTON - You can win a reserved four-person table at the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival.

The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater. The reserved four-person table, valued at $120, will be given to one lucky winner.

The winner will be randomly selected at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, and notified by email, with 24 hours to claim the table.

There are a limited number of two-person and four-person tables available on the amphitheater stage. Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert emphasized the exclusive, intimate feel of the reserved tables, comparing it to a jazz club.

“We really hit on something a few years ago when we came up with the idea for the jazz bistro style seating up on the stage,” he explained. “It’s intimate. It’s up close and personal with the artists.”

Held annually, the Jazz and Wine Festival celebrates jazz music and Alton’s reputation as Miles Davis’s birthplace. This year boasts a “great” lineup, Herkert said, including Arvell & Co., Jim Manley, and the Red & Black Brass Band.

VIP parking costs $10. General admission tickets cost $10, or you can purchase a two-top table on the stage for $60 or a four-top table on the stage for $120. The winner of the four-person reserved table will receive the spot at no charge.

Enter below for your chance to win the reserved four-person table at the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival.

For more information about the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival, read this article on RiverBender.com.

