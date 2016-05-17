Enter by May 31st for a chance to win!

CHICAGO – As part of its mission to help make college possible for all Illinois families, the College Illinois!® 529 Prepaid Tuition Program is celebrating National 529 Day (5/29) by giving away a College Illinois! plan worth a semester of community college in its 529 Day Free Semester Sweepstakes.

As the state’s only 529 prepaid tuition program, College Illinois! offers a unique, flexible, and tax-advantaged way to lock in the future cost of college at today’s plan rates. And with a chance to win a free semester of community college, one lucky Illinois family can add to or jumpstart their college planning. To enter, visit www.collegeillinois.org/giveaway now through May 31, 2016.

“A college degree is increasingly important in today’s job market, and we hope the College Illinois! 529 Day Free Semester Sweepstakes will get families thinking about the value of a degree,” said Sandra Houston, director of College Illinois!. “With College Illinois!, families can start planning with whatever they can afford, even a semester at a time, if that’s what works for them. And we’re thrilled to be able to support one family with a free semester of community college.”

Owning a College Illinois! prepaid tuition plan means that no matter how high tuition climbs when a child is ready to attend, tuition and mandatory fees will be covered at the colleges in their plan. Families can purchase up to nine semesters in a university plan, up to four semesters in the community college plan, or one of the combination plans offered by the Program. The value of plan benefits can also be applied to private and out-of-state schools across the country.

This year alone over 10,000 students are going to college using College Illinois! prepaid tuition benefits. College Illinois! funds are held separate from state funds in a trust fund in the custody of the Northern Trust Company, and by law can only be used to pay benefits and run the program.

Both the College Illinois! annual enrollment period and the 529 Day Free Semester Sweepstakes run through May 31, 2016. Newborn enrollment in the College Illinois! program, for children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016, continues through August 31, 2016.

No purchase is necessary to enter the 529 Day Free Semester Sweepstakes; for Sweepstakesrules and regulations, visit collegeillinois.org/giveawayrules.

For more information about College Illinois! prepaid tuition plans, visitwww.collegeillinois.org or contact 1-877-877-3724 from 8 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday to talk with a representative.

About College Illinois!

Since its inception in 1998, College Illinois! has been focused on providing an affordable option to help make college a reality for Illinois families. Administered by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s 529 prepaid tuition plan offers a unique set of benefits, including tuition inflation protection, flexibility, and significant tax benefits. Program assets, which are held in the Illinois Prepaid Tuition Trust Fund and kept separate from other state public money or funds, are professionally managed by an experienced team led by a Chief Investment Officer and established third party asset managers. More information on plan options and benefits, as well as a complete description of terms and conditions of, and risks associated with the purchase of a contract, is available at www.collegeillinois.org. Follow us on social media:https://www.facebook.com/CollegeIllinois/

