ALTON - Duke Bakery has challenged the community to an Easter egg hunt.

On April 7, 2025, Amy Hollis and her family spent the afternoon hiding 72 colored Easter eggs and 12 golden eggs around Alton at local landmarks and businesses. Each egg has a prize inside, and if you take a picture of your egg and tag Duke Bakery’s Facebook page, you will be entered for the chance to win a $100 gift card.

“We want to give back to the community that supports our family and our employees,” Hollis explained. “We’ve been in business since 1951. My grandparents started the community involvement, my dad and my uncle continued it, and now my husband and I feel it's very important to give back to the community. We want it to be fun and get the community involved.”

In the hours since Duke Bakery posted about the Easter egg hunt, hundreds of people have gone searching for the eggs. Hollis said it has been “so exciting” to see the response, especially the parents and children who are spending time together as they hunt.

She noted that Duke Bakery primarily hid the eggs at Alton landmarks and small, family-owned businesses. She hopes the hunt fosters community involvement and encourages people to engage with these businesses and Alton’s history.

“Really, this is the opportunity to highlight some of the great things about Alton, the other local businesses. We didn’t just hit landmarks. We hit local businesses, family-owned businesses that we have connections with,” she said. “I feel it’s important to lift up other businesses in our community and really promote supporting local.”

The smaller eggs have coupons for a free donut, cookie or cupcake, while the golden eggs have bigger prizes like $20 gift cards. Hollis said the hunt will continue until all the eggs are found. She drove to a few locations this morning and confirmed that there are still several eggs out there.

She added that Easter is a major holiday for the bakery. You can receive 20% off an online Easter order if you use the code “BUNNY20” and order before April 11, 2025, at the official Duke Bakery website.

“Just to do something for the community, is really what I wanted to do,” Hollis said.

For more information about the Easter egg hunt or Duke Bakery’s work, visit their official Facebook page.

