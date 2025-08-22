ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is once again sponsoring a Mega Raffle fundraiser with a grand prize of $50,000.

Every fall, MCHS holds the Mega Raffle to raise money for their students and programs. Tickets cost $50, or you can buy two for $100 and receive a third ticket free. The big drawing will be held during the school’s homecoming block party on Oct. 25, 2025, but early bird winners will take home $1,000 every week starting on Aug. 23, 2025.

“It really just benefits Marquette as a whole,” explained Mary Hough, who organizes the raffle. “Really, it’s one of our bigger fundraisers for the year.”

The school will celebrate the start of the school year with a kickoff party on Aug. 23, 2025, at Johnson’s Corner following the annual Blue/Gray game. The first early bird winner will be drawn at the party.

Early bird drawings will continue on Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 17, and Oct. 24.

You can purchase tickets online up until the day of the homecoming block party. You can also buy tickets at home football games and the kickoff party on Aug. 23.

MCHS students who sell tickets will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free tuition.

Hough emphasized that the Mega Raffle benefits MCHS students and teachers while fostering community. She hopes many people purchase tickets to support the school, and she looks forward to celebrating MCHS at the kickoff party this weekend and the homecoming block party later this year.

“It’s fun because it involves our families, it involves alumni, it involves anybody who cares about Marquette, anybody in the Marquette family. It just brings everybody together,” Hough added. “It’s just a great fundraiser for the school. It’s a great way to bring the Marquette family together and support the efforts of the school.”

To learn more about the Marquette Catholic High School Mega Raffle, click here or visit the official Marquette Catholic High School Facebook page.

