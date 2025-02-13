CHICAGO – Make-A-Wish Illinois is partnering with The Home Builders and Remodelers Charitable and Educational Foundation and Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas for the 2025 Wish Home Raffle. Tickets are just $100 each giving entrants the chance to win $300,000 cash or a beautiful new home in Troy, Illinois, along with several other prizes.

Ticket quantity is limited to 20,000 tickets. To purchase tickets, visit wish.org/illinois, call (800) 701- 2642 or visit Mark’s Appliance at 1507 Troy Road in Edwardsville. Tickets purchased before January 31, 2025, will be eligible for an early bird prize. Grand prize drawing to be held live on television on April 29, 2025, a day celebrated by Make-A-Wish as World Wish Day to honor when the first wish was granted.

Article continues after sponsor message

The beautiful union-built home by CA Jones Homes and many other sponsors is valued at more than $500,000 and located in the thriving scenic community just outside of St. Louis in Troy, Illinois.

This contemporary ranch-style home has a split floor plan with 1,818 square feet including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage. With vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, the home includes a spacious main floor laundry and a kitchen/dining area perfect for entertaining.

About Make-A-Wish Illinois Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 18,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish® with children across the state fighting critical illnesses with help from dedicated volunteers and generous community members.

More like this: