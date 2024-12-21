RIVERBEND - Do you love decorating for the holidays? Do you want to win $250 cash and more? Keep reading!

RiverBender.com, Raging Rivers WaterPark and Tropical Sno/Lotus Energy are thrilled to announce the first-ever Holiday Lights Contest. Post pictures of your favorite holiday lights display in the comments of our Facebook post for the chance to win. The grand prize is $250 cash, season passes to Raging Rivers for a family of four, and free Tropical Sno or Lotus Energy Drinks for a year (restrictions apply).

“We wanted to spread holiday cheer to the Riverbend,” said RiverBender.com owner John Hentrich. “To all the Clark Griswolds in the region, now is the perfect chance to show off your lights and win some cool prizes.”

Second and third place winners will receive day passes to Raging Rivers for a family of four and free Tropical Sno or Lotus Energy Drinks for a year, with some restrictions. Homes and businesses are eligible to compete. Enter your own displays or nominate your favorite displays in the community.

Submit your photos in the facebook comments on this post by end of day on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Voting starts then, and winners will be announced on Dec. 30, 2024. Check out our Facebook post for more information, including how to enter.

“We’re excited to do something new and see all of the beautiful displays in our community,” Hentrich added. “Happy Holidays from all of us at RiverBender.com, Raging Rivers WaterPark, and Tropical Sno and Lotus Energy Drinks.”

