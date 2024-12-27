RIVERBEND - There’s still time to enter your home or business in our Holiday Lights Contest!

RiverBender.com, Raging Rivers WaterPark and Tropical Sno/Lotus Energy have come together to sponsor a Holiday Lights Contest throughout the Riverbend region. Post pictures of your favorite holiday lights display in the comments of our Facebook post for the chance to win. The grand prize is $250 cash, season passes to Raging Rivers for a family of four, and free Tropical Sno or Lotus Energy Drinks for a year (restrictions apply).

“We want to see more entries so we can spread holiday cheer and celebrate the hard work of our neighbors,” said RiverBender.com owner John Hentrich. “Voting is open, so everyone is encouraged to join the fun and choose a winner.”

Second and third place winners will receive day passes to Raging Rivers for a family of four and free Tropical Sno or Lotus Energy Drinks for a year, with some restrictions. Homes and businesses are eligible to compete. Enter your own displays or nominate your favorite displays in the community.

You can vote by liking or reacting to the photos in our Facebook post. Whoever has the most likes by Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, will win.

“We’re excited to bring the community together and give away some cool prizes,” Hentrich added. “Happy Holidays from all of us at RiverBender.com, Raging Rivers WaterPark, and Tropical Sno and Lotus Energy Drinks.”

