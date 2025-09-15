GRANITE CITY – Wilson Elementary School has been recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence for the 2024–26 term, one of only eight schools in Illinois to earn the distinction.

A new banner displayed at the school’s front entrance celebrates the achievement.

Wilson is one of two Metro East schools honored, joining Twin Echo Elementary in Collinsville. Other Illinois schools recognized include Helen Keller Jr. High (Schaumburg), Hunting Ridge (Palatine), Jane Addams Jr. High (Schaumburg), Jane Stenson (Skokie), Lincoln Prairie PTSA (Hoffman Estates), and Whiteley PTA (Hoffman Estates).

"National PTA School of Excellence program is designed to build strong partnerships between families and schools and create meaningful family engagement," said Wilson Principal Ann Wilson. "This honor reflects the dedication of our staff, families, and PTA in working together to support student success."

Through National PTA’s School of Excellence program, PTAs and schools make a year-long commitment to strengthen family-school partnerships. Throughout the year, PTAs and schools collect feedback from their school communities and create and implement plans of action to improve family engagement based on PTA’s National Standards for Family-School Partnerships

During the process, PTAs and families become key partners in decision-making and school improvement efforts. The program opens the lines of communication and critical thinking within school communities to make data-drive decisions that help create an environment where families feel welcomed, included, and empowered to support their child’s success and where students feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.

