BRUSSELS - Brussels’ senior forward Madison Willman recently accomplished a feat many in high school work to achieve – topping the 1,000-point plateau.

Willman hit her 1,000th point in a recent 49-47 Brussels victory over Orchard Farms. That night she needed 14 points to crack the 1,000-point mark and scored 15 points.

Her teammate, Bailey Kiel, recently topped the 2,000-point echelon, so between the two of them, they have scored more than 3,000 points in their careers.

Brussels coach Doug Meyer said Willman can leap and usually is in double digits in rebounding nearly every game. While 5-foot-6, he said she is a strong person underneath the boards.

“Madison is a good, all-around kid,” he said. “She plays hard to the last second of the game.”

Willman said it felt good to hit the 1,000-point mark, but she said she didn’t know she was close until she was told she was 200 away this season.

She loves playing on the same team with her other Brussels teammates.

“I try to use my size to my advantage,” she said. “I always try my hardest. I am close to all my teammates. We all pretty much know each others' moves on the court, we have played with each other for so long.”

When Madison topped 1,000 points her mom, Angie, dad, John, and other family stood up and cheered, along with her team and the fans.

“It was Parent’s Night, so it was pretty cool getting it then,” she said of 1,000 points.

Willman has decided she will play college softball on a scholarship. She is also an excellent student.

“I hope to play third base and short stop for Lindenwood University in Belleville,” she said.

