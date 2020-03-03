EDWARDSVILLE - When you look at Willie Thomas' stat lines at the end of the regular season, you'll see that he scored a total of 15 points, with three assists and one steal in nine appearances this season.

But don't let that fool you: Willie Thomas is in many ways one of the most important players on Edwardsville's team.

The senior forward is like a coach on the floor, and he plays an invaluable role in helping the Tigers prepare for each of their games, such as in Edwardsville's big win over Belleville West 57-44 at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Jan. 31 of this year.

Although Thomas doesn't get opportunities to play much, his role with the Tigers comes mainly on the practice floor, as he always works hard and helps run the scout team, teaching the plays of upcoming Edwardsville opponents, and helping the starters get ready for the games.

"I help run a lot of the scout plays," Thomas said, "I teach them, and we just get prepared to guard the teams; that really helps us when we play defense in the games."

Thomas is also one of the team's most popular players. When he was approached by a reporter seeking to do an interview with him, Thomas' teammates roared their approval in unison. When he does get a chance to play, Thomas' goals are most simple indeed.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Just playing hard and making sure people know that I'm out there," Thomas said.

Thomas feels that the Tigers' overall performances so far this year have been very good, as Edwardsville at the time improved their record to 15-7 in the midst of an 11-game winning streak. The Tigers eventually ended the regular season 22-9 going into their regional game against Quincy March 3.

"I'm feeling great," Thomas said with a smile.

And as far as individual and team goals going into the IHSA Class 4A playoffs, Thomas again keeps them simple.

"I just want us to finish strong," Thomas said. "Just finish strong."

And Thomas also feels the Tigers could do some damage in the postseason as well.

"I feel like we're going to do good in the playoffs," Thomas said.

More like this: