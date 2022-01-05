Marquette Catholic in previous action.MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, HILLSBORO 36: Marquette Catholic's boys' basketball team took total control early on in defeating Hillsboro 60-36 Tuesday night at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led from start to finish, holding advantages of 17-5, 32-19 and 54-27 after the first three quarters, with the Hilltoppers outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 9-6.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owen Williams led the Explorers with 17 points, while Parker Macias hit for 14 points, Braden Kline had 10 points and both Dre Davis and Jamion Everage had six points each.

Marquette is now 9-8 on the year, while Hillsboro goes to 9-7.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Cahokia, North Greene Capture Boys Regional Wins
Feb 25, 2025
Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: North Greene's Luke Farris Hits 1,000 Career Points Milestone
Feb 18, 2025
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
Feb 21, 2025
Rick McGraw Memorial Round-Up: CM, Triad Into Semifinals; Marquette, Roxana Both Split Pool Play Games
Jan 21, 2025
Carsen Bristow Shines with Two Hits, Two RBIs in Alton Victory, Stephan, Fahnestock, Post Hits For Explorers
Mar 19, 2025

 