MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, HILLSBORO 36: Marquette Catholic's boys' basketball team took total control early on in defeating Hillsboro 60-36 Tuesday night at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led from start to finish, holding advantages of 17-5, 32-19 and 54-27 after the first three quarters, with the Hilltoppers outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 9-6.

Owen Williams led the Explorers with 17 points, while Parker Macias hit for 14 points, Braden Kline had 10 points and both Dre Davis and Jamion Everage had six points each.

Marquette is now 9-8 on the year, while Hillsboro goes to 9-7.

