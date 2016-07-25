The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the purchase of Jerome Williams contract from Memphis and the right-hander will be in uniform tonight as the team opens their 10-game road trip in New York against the Mets.

The 34-year old Williams was 5-3 with a 4.89 ERA in 9 starts for Memphis since being signed in June. He had walked 15 batters while striking out 34 in 57 innings pitched.

Williams made his ML debut with San Francisco in 2003 and has appeared in 225 games (149 starts).

In corresponding moves, Mike Mayers was optioned back to Memphis while Jordan Walden was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

GYORKO AMONG NOMINEES

–After putting together a week where he hit .393 with 5 home runs and 8 runs driven in, St. Louis Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko was among those considered for the National League Player of the Week.

Gyorko lost out to Colorado’s Trevor Story, who hit .473 while leading the Majors with 6 home runs last week.

