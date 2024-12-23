EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - William Steiner works hard and sees the rewards.

For his dedication, William Steiner is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

As a senior in high school, Steiner has a long history in the district’s band program. He started in grade school and has been participating in band for eight years. He loves playing his instrument and collaborating with his friends to create music. He spends a lot of time practicing and preparing to share music with the school community and beyond.

He has also been a member of the esports team for the past three years. Recently, Steiner was on the winning team for the IHSEA Mario Kart 8 State Championship. He was proud to bring home this trophy to EAWR and share his accomplishments with the school.

Steiner volunteers every year with the East Alton Soap Box Derby. He loves experimenting with audio and video, and he shared that he collects old gadgets so he can learn more about them.

“I collect games and old technology (old phones, MP3 players, etc.),” Steiner said. “I also tend to tinker with computers, trying to understand what part does what thing, and I tend to collect computers as well. I’m also an amateur video and audio editor.”

Steiner has an exciting plan for after graduation, and his dedication and hard work will guide him. His loved ones and teachers know he will succeed.

“I plan on going to SIUE to get a degree in computer science,” he said.

Congratulations to William for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

