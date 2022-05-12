ST. LOUIS - 2022 FAN EXPO St. Louis (formerly Wizard World), part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo, will return to STL this weekend. Thousands of fans will be on hand to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more in its first year under the FAN EXPO name in St. Louis (produced as Wizard World St. Louis, 2013-19).

This year it will be held at the America's Center at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101.

The event will include appearances from many of your favorite tv and movie stars. Some of the current names on the list include:

William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”),Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad),Clerks cast reunion: writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson,Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky), "Smallville" trio of Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, “Super Mario” voice Charles Martinet, Dozens of superstar artists and writers, exhibitors, cosplayers and more.

The Expo will be a three day event with the following schedule:

Friday, May 13, 4 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

FAN EXPO St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed every imaginable character - and some never before dreamed - will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed FAN EXPO St. Louis Cosplay Contest on Saturday evening.

For more info and to buy tickets for the 2022 Fan Expo St. Louis, visit http://www.fanexpostlouis.com

