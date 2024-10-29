GODFREY - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (arc) will host its 43rd annual dance and auction on Saturday, November 16, from 7 to 11 p.m. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

Tickets to the dance are $25 per person. A taco bar, beer and soda will be provided. Those who attend are free to bring appetizers, side dishes or dessert. Entertainment will be provided by DownRight DJs.

According to arc Executive Director Chad Rollins, funds from the dance and auction will be used to purchase a new van to transport disabled individuals to the Community Day Services Program, community events and medical appointments. He said, “In addition to the fundraising component of the event, we look forward to the dance in a communal sense. Our clients, volunteers, staff and many friends of the agency come together and truly celebrate our history.”

Chairing the event this year are John, Liz and Laura Ammann of Godfrey. The Ammann family has been involved with the agency for many years. Laura has been a volunteer at the school since 2009, after receiving her degree in Child Development from Lewis and Clark Community College. She assists in a classroom providing care and instruction to children with developmental disabilities. According to Rollins, Laura is a strong advocate for the individuals served by arc and was asked to join the Board of Directors in 2020.

Laura’s parents, John and Liz, are enjoying retirement. Liz retired from Lindenwood University in 2017 where she was a Professor in the School of Business, and John retired in 2019 from St. Louis University as a Law Professor. All are members of St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Over 500 children and adults are served through the Family Support Unit, the School, Community Day Services and Residential Programs.

To sponsor the event, donate an auction item or to purchase tickets to the dance, call arc at 618-251-2175, or visit www.bedellarc.org. Contributions can be mailed to arc, P.O. Box 349, Wood River, IL 62095

