ALTON - The ARC Annual Dance is the major fundraiser for the agency. The 39th Annual William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center’s Dance this year is hosted by P.J. and Amber Ely. P.J. owns PJ’s Professional Detailing located at 2102 State Street in Alton and Amber works for the Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC law firm also located in Alton. The dance raises funds so ARC can reach as many lives of the disabled in the Alton area as well as their families.

The William M. BeDell ARC is a private not-for-profit agency incorporated in 1957 to serve children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. The agency currently serves around 550 individuals on a monthly basis. ARC has the following programs: school program serves ages 3 to 22; client family support program serves approximately 150 individuals; adult community day services program; the residential program has 7 community-integrated living homes; respite care program and recreation program.

The dance will be held on November 9th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. Tickets are $20 each and available at ARC, call 251-2175, or from Shirley Wiedman, call 466-1070. Tickets will also be available at the door.

