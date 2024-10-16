EDWARDSVILLE - William C. Hargrave, a former Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970.

Hailing from Edwardsville, Hargrave's military service has been recognized by his family, with his daughter, Elizabeth Hargrave, submitting a tribute through the 'Veteran Salute' program.

Elizabeth highlighted his commitment and bravery during a tumultuous period in American history in Vietnam. William's service is commemorated by those who know him.

The 'Veteran Salute' initiative aims to honor veterans by sharing their stories and sacrifices.

