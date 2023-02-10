ALTON - Senior Will Schwartz, a standout golfer at Marquette Catholic High School, signed his letter of intent to continue his golfing career at William Penn University.

WPU is an NAIA school located in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

"Ever since I started in the 5th grade I've had a passion for it. I've tried to work hard and get to that level," Will said.

Will played golf at Marquette all four years with the highlight being a trip to state last season. He made it to the final day shooting an 86.

He also played volleyball for the Explorers all four seasons and went out for basketball his freshman year. But golf is what he always wanted to pursue.

"The golf team has just been great to me," Will said. "They've endured whatever actions I've had and helped me through a lot of things."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Will earned First Team All-Conference in both his freshman and senior seasons and Second Team All-Area as a junior.

At Marquette Will was also a four-year Honor Roll student and was also a part of the National Honor Society.

He has an act for the sciences after taking 1st place at Regionals ACES Chemistry. At WPU Will is planning to major in Biology.

"I'm looking forward to the experience," he said about college. "I want to be able to kind of find my way on my own."

But of course, he's still going to miss Marquette.

"I'm going to miss the culture here. It's very nice seeing everyone here and everyone being together."

More like this: