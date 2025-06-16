BRIDGETON, Mo. - Will McCormick went all the way on the mound, striking out 12, while Auggie Landuyt brought in two runs without a hit as the Alton Post 126 under-15 red junior American Legion baseball team took a 7-0 win over the Maryland Heights, Mo. Post 213 AA team in a game played Saturday afternoon at the Bridgeton Metro Athletic Complex ballpark.

The young Legionnaires are now 7-3 on the season, and dominated the game from the opening pitch against Maryland Heights.

Post 126 scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings, then scored twice in both the fifth and seventh frames to take the win, holding Post 213 to three hits on the day.

Wyatt Harris led Alton with two hits and an RBI, while Clayton McCormack had a hit and RBI, Chris Rayfield came up with a hit, and Landuyt drove in two runs on the day. McCormick went all the way on the mound, allowing only three hits while walking one and fanning 12 in a magnificent performance.

The young Legionnaires next play Smithton in a District 22 game on Tuesday on the road, starting at 6 p.m, then plays in Brighton agains the Piasa Southwestern High summer team Wednesday in a 5:30 p.m. start. Post 126 then will play in the Mike Bedard tournament, hosted by Breese Post 252, June 20-22 at Northside Park in Breese before playing their annual game against the navy Under-17 team June 23 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, in a 6 p.m. start.

