(Busch Stadium) After receiving injections to help with their respective injuries, both Dexter Fowler and Kevin Siegrist have improved to a point that the St. Louis Cardinals believe their time on the disabled list will be minimal.

“My understanding, as of right now, they’re both progressing and I think we have some optimism on this being 10 days,” shared President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.

Siegrist (cervical spine sprain) is expected to resume baseball activity this weekend, while Fowler (bone spur) is working out but not necessarily with baseball drills as he is still keeping pressure off of his right heel.

Doctors have not advised on any restrictions or the need to move Fowler to a different position, but the question was raised if from a defensive standpoint a corner slot could be in the future.

“Anytime you sign a free agent of his magnitude and you bring him in to do a job, it’s very delicate to start talking about moving off,” answered Mozeliak. “Clearly, you want to do what’s best for the team and finding ways to win–and there’s no doubt when you look at the past few days, with Tommy Pham, he’s made some excellent catches.

“He’s obviously had a very positive impact on this team. So we have some time to sort of decide what that next step looks like and I’m sure all of us on the decision team will sit down and talk about it, but we haven’t done that yet.”

Actually Pham, Randal Grichuk, and Stephen Piscotty have all recently had highlight reel catches in the outfield. But since his recall on May 5th, Pham has been a pretty consistent difference at the plate–posting a .372 OBP, with 25 RBIs and 9 stolen bases 196 plate appearances.

But with various injuries taking him out of the lineup in the past, how hard is it to forecast the future for Pham?

“I don’t think Tommy’s been one of those guys that’s been hard to figure out,” said Mozeliak. “The biggest things with players is sort of consistency, right? The thing about Tommy is there’s times he’s electric and exciting. And there’s other times, it’s just not going. I think that’s hard to manage, if you will. Clearly, his impact right now has been very positive.

For everybody that’s worried that he might be going away anytime soon, I wouldn’t be. I think a lot of our recent success is due to him.”

