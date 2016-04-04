EDWARDSVILLE - Every week at the Wildey Theatre, it’s $2 Tuesday Movies! This is your chance to see a wide variety of films on the big screen. With the most reasonable concession prices around, it makes for an affordable night of entertainment.

This Tuesday, April 5 @ 7:00 p.m. – Fargo

Released on April 8, 1996, Fargo tells the story of how Jerry Lundegaard's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson. (Rated R)

Tuesday, April 12 @ 7:00 p.m. – Tommy Boy

With Chris Farley & David Spade. An incompetent, immature, and dimwitted heir to an auto parts factory must save the business to keep it out of the hands of his new, con-artist relatives and big business. (Rated PG-13)

Tuesday, April 19 @ 7:00 p.m. – Steel Magnolias

A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her into the fold. (Rated PG)

Tuesday, April 26 – Showings at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Dial M For Murder

Another in our series of Alfred Hitchcock Classics - Tony Wendice (Ray Milland), a callous playboy who has married well, begins to worry when his wealthy wife, Margot (Grace Kelly), begins an affair with an American writer (Robert Cummings). Sensing a threat to his financial security, Tony plots to murder Margot for her inheritance and proceeds to blackmail a former acquaintance into doing the dirty deed. Of course, things don't work out as Tony planned and therein lies the fun of Dial M For Murder.

Tickets also on sale for these great upcoming live shows:

Saturday, April 9 - FANFARE: The 40th Anniversary Concert

Friday, April 15 - JOHN WAITE: The Wooden Heart Acoustic Tour

Saturday, April 23 - SILVER BULLET STL: Bob Segar Tribute

Thursday, April 28 - LOUNDON WAINWRIGHT III

Friday, May 6 - AARON KAMM & THE ONE DROPS

Saturday, May 7 - Alan Jackson Tribute featuring Tim Campbell

Thursday, May 12 - PINK FLOYD LASER SPECTACULAR

Saturday, May 14 - An evening with PAVLOV'S DOG (sold out)

Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20 - WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute

ON SALE SOON:

Saturday, June 11 - RICH GUZZI HYPNOTIST SHOW

For tickets and information about these and other great shows, go to www.wildeytheatre.com. Tickets also available at the Wildey Theatre Ticket & Events Rental Office or by calling 618-307-1750.

Our hours are Tues, Weds, Thurs & Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. noon-5pm. See you soon!

