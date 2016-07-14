EDWARDSVILLE - Musical extravaganza! Some would even call it a Palooza!

Article continues after sponsor message

Join us for an entertaining night out - chock full of music and comedy with locally renowned young musicians. All performers are members of "Chosen to Shine," a non profit and our community.

Our mission is to give young adults hope for their future through faith, fellowship, music and motivation with opportunity to serve others, leaving everyone in the knowledge that they matter and are Chosen to Shine!

Tickets: $15.00 students & $20.00 adults On sale at Wildeytheatre.com Tickets are also available at: Restore Decor - Edwardsville: Open Saturday July 16 & 23, 8am - 3pm.



