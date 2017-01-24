EDWARDSVILLE - Those looking for a nice, inexpensive night of comedy to mark Valentine’s Day pre-weekend are in for a treat on Saturday, Feb. 11, with Mike Toomey’s appearance at the Wildey Theatre.

Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said he has known Toomey for several years and thought he was perfect for Valentine’s weekend in Edwardsville.

“He is somebody I thought would be good for couples,” Canal said. “He is someone who is funny for almost everybody and he isn’t too vulgar. We are offering a two for $22 for couples to buy their tickets, which is an inexpensive night for couples.”

Toomey is a well-known, nationally acclaimed comedian, appearing on MTV, A & E, HBO and many other shows across the U.S. He is also a regular on WGN.

Chris Smith, a comedian from East Alton, will also appear on Toomey’s night. Smith is a nationally known performer, Canal said, and lives here in the area.

“Chris is a guy booked in almost any situation from a big-grade comedy club to a small one,” Canal said. “It doesn’t matter if it is a bunch of businessmen or businesswomen or bikers, he always does a good job.”

Canal is also looking for a female comedian to take part in the night, but hasn't officially booked anyone yet.

He summed up the evening by saying: “I thought it would give people a chance to watch a very funny night of comedy at a very affordable price,” he said.

Single tickets are $14 each and again two for $22 for couples. For ticket information, call (618) 307-1750 or go to www.wildeytheatre.com.

