EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre, the best venue to see a live show in the Midwest, is thrilled to announce shows with legendary drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson Lake & Palmer, the return of Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson and Dogs of Society: The Premier Elton John Tribute.

These events, as well as the Theatre’s acclaimed $2 Tuesday Movies and other live performances from international acts, are sure to entertain audience members of all ages.

Check out what’s coming to the Wildey Theatre with a complete calendar of events below:

Friday, August 19 – Kip Winger

The Wildey Theatre welcomes a night with Kip Winger as he gives a retrospect of his career. This multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter is known for his success with Winger and his early days as a bass player with Alice Cooper. Kip was the lead singer for the Alan Parsons Live Project. He has performed or recorded with the likes of Alice Cooper, Mark Farner, Roger Daltrey, Neal Schon and Bob Dylan. Come see Kip Winger for an intimate up-close evening!

Friday, August 26 – TIFFANY: A Million Miles Storyteller Tour

Join us at the Wildey Theatre for an intimate night with singer/songwriter and 80's pop icon Tiffany. The legendary pop star has earned two number one hit singles, “I Think We're Alone Now” and Could’ve Been,” and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000, Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as “thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace” and ranked it among the “Top Ten Best Albums of the Year”. She has sold over 15 million albums to date. NOTE: In addition, tickets will also be available for a pre-show VIP Meet & Greet. See the Wildey website for more details.

Saturday, August 27 – Martin Barre Band: An Evening of Blues, Rock & Jethro Tull

Renowned guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years MARTIN BARRE unique sound and style contributed enormously to their success, which includes several chart topping albums, eleven gold and five platinum albums, a Grammy Award, and album sales exceeding 60 million units. Tull continues to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history. Martin now brings his own band to play the "classic" music from the Jethro Tull catalouge, and also many new tracks written by Martin.

Friday, September 9 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

"Satisfaction" The International Rolling Stones Show is acclaimed around the world as a production that showcases the most authentic cast and costuming of its kind to the Rolling Stones. This band brings a colorful performance that features music from the 50 years of classic hits of The World's Greatest Rock & Roll band.

Saturday, September 10 – The Wildey Celebrates Fashion

The Friends of the Wildey presents their fourth annual fashion show and boutique, The Wildey Celebrates Fashion. The doors to the boutique open to all at 6:00 p.m. and the ticketed runway comes to life at 7:15. The boutique will remain open until 10:00 p.m. This event is sponsored by attorneys Kathleen Buckley and Bridget Buckley of Taliano, Buckley & Asa.

Friday, September 16 – Wishbone Ash “Take It Back” Tour

Wishbone Ash, one of the most influential guitar bands in the history of rock, bring it to their North American fans on the 2016 “Take It Back” Tour. As they celebrate their 47th anniversary at shows from Denver, CO, to New York City including the intimate Wildey Theatre, the guys will present time-honored classics and deep tracks from the back catalog, as well as material from recent recordings. SPECIAL VIP TICKET UPGRADE ($20 additional) INCLUDE PRE-SHOW SOUND CHECK, MEET/GREET, Q&A and MORE. (limited availability)

Friday, September 23 – Plainsong: Iain Matthews and Andy Roberts

Plainsong was conceived and formed by Iain Matthews and Andy Roberts in 1967 Iain became a founding member of the British folk rock band, Fairport Convention, with Richard Thompson, Sandy Denny, and in 1969 he formed his own band, Matthews Southern Comfort. This group spawned a massive hit with the Joni Mitchell song “Woodstock.” Andy Roberts has played with The Liverpool Scene, The Scaffold, Roy Harper, and Chris Spedding, and has recorded with Richard Thompson, Maddy Prior, and Paul Korda. He has also written film scores, themes for TV, and backed Billy Connolly.

Saturday, September 24 – An Evening with Roger McGuinn

The legendary co-founder of folk-rock band The Byrds and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member returns to the Wildey for an intimate evening of song and storytelling.

Friday, September 30 – The Courthouse Steps (Featuring Attorneys from the Metro Area)

The farewell performance that features attorneys from the Metro area. The Courthouse Steps are dedicated to the venerable legal principle of equal opportunity jabs; The Courthouse Steps will bring their hilarious parodies on current events that cover both sides of the political fence. The Courthouse Steps continually updates its material as the political, national, and local climates change. No doubt, they definitely have a wealth of material to work with.

Saturday, October 8 – Dogs of Society: A Tribute to Elton John

With spot-on vocals and a killer lineup of accomplished musicians, Dogs of Society pays tribute to 70s-and-beyond Elton John with an energetic rock concert for all ages.

Thursday, October 20 – Brand X: The Reunion Tour

Legendary Jazz-Rock-Fusion band BRAND X has reunited and celebrates their reunion with a Fall U.S. tour, including a headline performance at the Wildey Theatre on October 20. BRAND X are recognized as musical pioneers, as they helped create an entire musical genre and influenced a broad spectrum of musicians and bands, from Phish to Dream Theatre. They are unrivaled in their creativity, originality and approach. Their contemporaries include bands such as Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra, and Chick Corea, all crafting a unique blend of Jazz, Rock, and Ethic influences now widely known worldwide as Fusion.

Saturday, October 22 – Carl Palmer’s Emerson Lake & Palmer Legacy: Remembering Keith & The Music of Emerson Lake & Palmer

Carl Palmer, among the most renowned drummers in rock history and a founding member of both Emerson Lake & Palmer and Asia, is returning to the United States and Canada for a tour he has decided to name The 2016 Remembering Keith and the Music of Emerson Lake and Palmer Tour. Originally designed to be a celebration of Palmer’s 50th year in music, the focus and name of the tour was changed in light of the tragic death of Keith Emerson this Year.

Friday, November 11 – Al Stewart and Gary Wright with The Empty Pockets

Two platinum selling artists perform with a full band at the intimate Wildey Theatre for one special night. Al Stewart’s spellbinding songs includes “Year of the Cat,” “Time Passages,” “On the Border,” and “Nostradamus,” His musical short stories are both lyrically meaningful and insidiously catchy. Visionary songwriter, performer and all-around musical pioneer Gary Wright‘s thirty years plus of chart-topping rock music include his classic songs “Dream Weaver”, “Love is Alive” and “Really Wanna Know You.”

Saturday, November 12 – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

International Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson returns to the Wildey. With nearly 40 albums to their credit, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have multiple Grammy, Dove, ICM, IBMA and SPBGMA Award Nominations and are 7-time winners of IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year. Lawson is reigning SPBGMA Mandolin Player of the Year. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are the reigning Inspirational Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year.

Friday, November 25 – Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

Journeyman – A Tribute to Eric Clapton features Shaun Hague (named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues) who along with his band provides a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton’s iconic career. In honor of the anniversary of The Band’s "The Last Waltz" the show will also feature the selections from the concert that Clapton played on. This talented front man for this premium Eric Clapton tribute, has played guitar for Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty.

The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Ill. For tickets and more information about these and other great shows, go to the Wildey Theatre website. Tickets are also available at the Wildey Theatre Tickets & Events Rental Office or at 618-307-1750. Our hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The office is also open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

