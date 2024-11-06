EDWARDSVILLE - The historic Wildey Theater in Edwardsville will host three international films this weekend as part of the 33rd annual St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF).

As the only Illinois venue on the SLIFF schedule, the event will not only give locals a taste of international culture and cinema, but will also draw visitors to see what the Edwardsville community and surrounding Metro East region have to offer.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, the Wildey will show four Oscar-qualifying documentary short films starting at 1 p.m., followed by two full-length features at 3 and 5 p.m.

The four short documentary films include “Broken Flight,” “The Last Observers,” “Chouteau: Scenes from Below,” and “Capturing the Carbon.” More information about each short film is available on the SLIFF website, where you can also watch trailers and purchase tickets to see all four films for just $5.

A 3 p.m. showing of the American Indie Spotlight film “Saturn” will follow before “The Black Sea” caps off the evening with a 5 p.m. screening. General admission tickets for both films are $15 each. More information, including trailers and links to purchase tickets for both movies, are also available on the SLIFF website.

These international film screenings are part of an expanded collaboration between festival organizers and the Friends of the Wildey, the Wildey Theater’s fundraising arm which supports its ongoing maintenance, operation, and programming.

To find out more about the 33rd annual St. Louis International Film Festival, visit sliff.cinemastlouis.org/2024.

