EDWARDSVILLE - The historic Wildey Theater in Downtown Edwardsville has postponed some of its concert schedule, while its movie schedule has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the concerts having been rescheduled for later in the year.

The Wildey has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic and the ongoing stay-at-home mandates issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and the schedule has been shuffled because of the ongoing crisis.

"We're rescheduling shows because of the COVID-19, and the stay-at-home mandates," said Wildey General Manager Al Canal. "There are 18 different shows that have been rescheduled, and we've also had to shut down some events through April."

Other events scheduled in May may also be either cancelled or postponed, and included in the cancellations were parties scheduled for the two Event Rooms in the theater, including weddings, private parties and other scheduled events.

All movies scheduled for the theater have been cancelled, and two concerts, an Apr. 17 date with That Arena Rock Show, a 1970s and 80s rock tribute band who plays well-known songs from acts such as AC-DC, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and other popular bands, was postponed, with a reschedule date to be announced. Also postponed was a May 15 concert with St. Louis-born blues artist Jeremiah Johnson, who had a CD release party scheduled with guest star Brother Jefferson.

Other concerts set for May, including a May 11 concert with Nazareth, a May 17 show featuring blues musician Ana Popovic, and two shows on May 23 from Eagles tribute band Hotel California, are still scheduled, along with a Jun. 4 Memories of Elvis concert with Steve Davis.

Other shows that have been rescheduled are set for either later in the year, or in some cases, set for 2021, depending on each act's touring schedule, according to Canal. All tickets purchased for their original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows, and refunds will be offered for ticket holders who can't make the rescheduled show.

For the current concert and other show schedule, patrons may sign up for the Wildey's monthly E-mail list, or log on to the theater's website, wildeytheater.com.

