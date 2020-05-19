EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater in downtown Edwardsville has enjoyed another successful financial year, with many of its shows enjoying strong sales, and the theater continues to enjoy rave reviews as a premier venue for concerts and other shows.

The venue continues to draw bigger-name acts, which will result in higher ticket prices, but will also produce higher quality shows that people will want to see.

"We had some really good revenue, with $11 millions in ticket sales," said Wildey General Manager Al Canal, "but we're also bringing in bigger ticket acts, so that had a lot to do with it. We were able to bring in acts that would command a higher ticket price, but people would come to the shows, talk about us, and see a great act. It was a good year, and I'm proud of it."

The biggest act of the year came last September, when the rock bank Nektar sold out the theater for a four-show run in the fastest sell-out that the theater has ever had as a music venue. In fact, the final show of the run was completely sold out within an hour. But that wasn't the most important highlight of the year for Canal.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The big highlight was seeing tens of thousands of people to come out and see our shows," Canal said, "and we had other people use our event rooms for wedding receptions and other things. So the highlight of the year was seeing tens of thousands of people watching shows and attending events with smiles on their faces, being happy and having the times of their lives, and that knowing my staff and myself had a little something to do with that. That's my true gratification, and why I do this."

Canal was reluctant to talk about upcoming shows before they were confirmed, for fear of jinxing the process, along with ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 Pandemic that's playing havoc with musical and other entertainment acts and venues around the world.

"I will say this - I firmly believe that we will be able to be back at full force," Canal said, "and of course, we're going to want to make up for lost time. So when we do, we'll be back with a vengeance."

Canal is looking ahead to much more success as the Wildey continues to book top-name acts for the theater and attract crowds, not only from around the area, but around the nation and the world as well.

"I am looking forward to the next year, myself and my co-manager, Randi Van Wie," Canal said. "We want to thank everyone for supporting the theater, and we look forward to seeing the smiling faces in the coming year."

For more information on the theater and its shows and event rooms, please call the box office at (618) 307-1750, or log onto the theater's website, www.wildeytheater.com.

More like this: