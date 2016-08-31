EDWARDSVILLE - A fun-filled night of fashion will take place at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on Saturday, September 10th as the Friends of the Wildey present The Wildey Celebrates Fashion.

Edwardsville’s own Rich Walker and Lisa Hudson will serve as the evening’s host and hostess and will introduce fresh fall fashions from 12 Metro-East shops and local designers such as What to Wear and More; Plow Shares; hazel2blue; Pairabelles; CS Gems; Cato; Matilda Jane; Bridal Couture; Glik’s; KayOss by St. Louis designer, Amy Johson; plus My Mother’s Dress, a vintage show. More than 120 women, men , and children from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community will model. Before and after the runway presentation, a pop-up boutique and trunk show will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third floor of the Wildey. The boutique will feature fashions, jewelry, works of art, and cosmetics from local boutiques and entrepreneurs. Area favorites featured at the Pop-Up Boutique include Party Lites, What to Wear and More, Saving Grace, Plow Shares, Matilda Jane, Premier Jewelry, Mary Kay Cosmetics, CS Gems Clothing and Jewelry and more. The Fashion Show will also feature the live music of award-winning Carrie Andreas best known for her work with Carrie and the Catapults. Carrie is a two-time National Finalist in the Colgate/Texaco Country Showdown and holds the title of the first ever Branson Idol.

Standard tickets with a promotional gift bag for the event are $20 - $25 and can be purchased online at www.wildeytheatre.com. For $50, VIP guests receive preferred seating, a 6 p.m. pre-party with complimentary Hors d'oeuvres as well as a deluxe VIP Gift Bag. New this year, the VIP Pre-Party will be held at Where They Roam at 303 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The Pop-Up Boutique opens at 6 p.m. and the Fashion Show begins at 7:15 p.m. All tickets allow access to the Pop-Up Boutique and the Fashion Show. The event is sponsored by attorneys Kathleen Buckley & Bridget Buckley of Taliana, Buckley & Asa, and Karen and Dale Keller.

The Fashion Show is co-presented with Tamra Coldren and Sue Papajcik, Independent Sales Directors for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 North Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information about this event, contact the Wildey Theatre at 618-307-1750.

The Wildey Theatre is owned by the City of Edwardsville.

The Friends of the Wildey is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

