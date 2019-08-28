EDWARDSVILLE - The start of a new semester often produces nervous anticipation of the academic responsibilities to come. But, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, it also comes with vibrant campus activities that offer students a reprieve from the stress and build excitement for collegiate life.

The Wild, Wild Cougar Welcome, organized by the Kimmel Student Involvement Center, has featured numerous events during the first two weeks of the semester. This week’s excitement included A Zoo for You traveling pony rides and petting zoo, a “Hug-A-Cactus” event, the 26th annual Rocky Horror Picture Show, a graduate student organization fair, and a Wild Country Night.

“I had a rough morning,” said sophomore transfer student Teresa Barz. “I didn’t get coffee before I left. But, then I found horses. There are bunnies, too. They’re so cute. I’m just happy!”

An Activities Fair featured student organizations, which hosted booths, offered giveaways and shared information about their purpose and involvement opportunities.

“I was super surprised there’s so much going on, and so many organizations to learn about,” said freshman Emma Warner.

“I hope to meet a lot more people this year and participate in more activities,” said junior Connor McDonald.

Many students who were once looking for ways to get involved, found themselves on the other side of the table this year sharing with fellow students how campus activities have enhanced their educational experience.

“Staying involved has kept me busy, and on track with my school work,” explained senior Kynidi Miller. “It’s nice for me to be able to tell people why they should get involved. You never know what involvement can lead you to. It’s helped me make connections.”

“I was shy when I first came to SIUE, but in my three years here, I have come out of my shell immensely, because of some of the organizations I’ve gotten involved in,” added junior Megan Ingold. “I’m interested in joining new organizations, because it’ll be great for my resume and help me meet new people. It will open my circle, and my world, to what else is out there for me to discover.”

For more information on the Wild, Wild Cougar Welcome, visit siue.edu/cab/cougarwelcome.

Photo: The second week of the Wild, Wild Cougar Welcome featured A Zoo for You traveling pony rides among other activities.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=tx94VvAj878&feature=youtu.be

