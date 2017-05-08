CHESTERFIELD - For five years, Wild Pickins Winery and Vineyard, located at 14423 Illinois Route 111 in Chesterfield, has been a destination for people to kick back, relax and enjoy each other’s company while sipping on a glass of wine or a beer.

On June 10 and 11, Wild Pickins invites the community to have a great time at its Third Annual Spring Festival.

“It’s a great opportunity for the entire family to come out to the winery and have a great time,” Todd McGill, owner of Wild Pickins Winery and Vineyard, said.

In its widest draw of vendors since the event’s inception, over 50 artists and craft makers will be setting up their booths from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday to sell some of their unique items, including jewelry, wood carvings, handmade soaps and more.

“We will have all sorts of arts, crafts and jewelry available for purchase,” he said. “One lady even makes flowers out of soda cans, and I find that so cool.”

When guests want to take a break from looking at all the vendors, Civil War aficionados will be providing captivating “living history” demonstrations. In the future, McGill hopes to showcase full-scale reenactments. Antique tractors will also be on display for viewing.

On Saturday, Cherry Hill will be rocking the night away between 6 and 10 p.m. on the winery’s bandstand. On Sunday, Brooke Thomas and Chris Warren will hit the stage between 2 and 6 p.m. to entertain audiences.

“It’s always such a fun time, and the people that come out always have a blast,” McGill said. “We have a great selection of wine and beer, including a delicious sangria and our ‘wine-aritas.’ They’re like an adult snow cone that comes in five different flavors.”

Wild Pickins hosts several events throughout the year, including their Fall Festival, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day specials, shrimp boils, special bingo events, Wine & Art nights, and much more. The location is also a prime location for weddings, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, company outings as well.

“We are always looking for something new to do here at Wild Pickins,” he said.

The Winery also offers hot-off-the-grill dining options including steak and chicken kabobs, pork chop sandwiches, chicken bacon ranch sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, along with sides like nachos, salads, sweet potato and french fries, and onion rings.

McGill is in the process of creating his own wine and soon will be harvesting for his Norton. He hopes to have a little over 300 bottles ready for sale in the coming months. He is also growing grapes for a Niagara wine, which should be ready just in time for next spring.

“I hope to bring the Norton out late 2017 or early 2018, but not before it is ready!” he said.

For more information about Wild Pickins Winery and Vineyard and their Spring Festival, visit their website at WildPickinsWinery.com or call (618) 753-3833. You can also keep up with their events by visiting their Facebook page.

