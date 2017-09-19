ALTON - The Riverbend Growth Association will be hosting a wiffle ball tournament starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, at the Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day.

Teams of five players can register for $65 with all the proceeds going to the restoration fund for Gordon Moore Park.

Charles Nasello, a River Bend Growth Association member and local business owner, said maintain and restoring our parks is important for the community. Nasello is owner and operator of Nasello's Errand and Delivery Service.

"Gordon Moore Park has been around for years," Nasello said. "All the history, all the good times and memories with families. We want to preserve that and keep them going and keep making those memories for years to come."

To register a team in the tournament call (618) 433-1785 or email naselloserranddelivery@gmail.com.

