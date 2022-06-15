Wienermobile Visits National Museum of Transportation June 22

ST. LOUIS - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will visit The National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, MO., on Wednesday, June 22, from 9 am - 1 pm.

The hot dog shaped vehicle, 27 feet long and 11 feet high, was created originally for the company in 1936.

The Wienermobile will be parked at the Museum in The William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education & Visitor Center Welcome Circle for those who relish the opportunity for a photo opp with this iconic car. Museum admission is not required to see this unique vehicle.

For more information contact Jessica Hood at 314-858-1603.

