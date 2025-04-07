EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER – Charges have been filed against residents of East Alton and Wood River after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of copper products from Wieland.

Reggie R. Runion, 34, of Wood River, and Donald G. Gibson, 60, of East Alton, were charged in separate but related cases with one count each of theft, both Class 2 felonies.

Article continues after sponsor message

From July 13, 2023 to Nov. 19, 2024, the two reportedly stole over $10,000 worth of copper metal sheets and wire from Wieland in East Alton.

The East Alton Police Department presented the cases against Runion and Gibson, who were both granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: