EAST ALTON - Wieland, a leading global supplier of copper and copper alloy products, has acquired Morgan Bronze Products, Inc., a manufacturer of precision-machined finished parts based in Lake Zurich, IL. The acquisition, which closed on October 7, 2024, is part of Wieland’s strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and expand its engineered products business.

Morgan Bronze, a family-owned company established 77 years ago, specializes in producing bushings, bearings, washers, and customized industrial parts. The integration of Morgan Bronze into Wieland's operations aims to bolster the company’s offerings in growth markets, particularly aerospace and defense.

Dr. Erwin Mayr, CEO of Wieland, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating, “By integrating Morgan Bronze, we gain an experienced and skilled team and broaden Wieland’s manufacturing, assembly, and service capabilities for engineered products in North America.”

Article continues after sponsor message

He noted that this move will help strengthen Wieland’s presence in various sectors, including industrial, transportation, and heavy equipment applications.

Wieland operates over 80 production sites and trading companies worldwide, providing a diverse range of products and solutions across multiple industries. The company has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and innovation, with a focus on high-performance copper materials for future-oriented fields such as electromobility and connectivity.

The acquisition of Morgan Bronze is seen as a reaffirmation of Wieland’s dedication to expanding its footprint and capabilities in North America.