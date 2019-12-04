EDWARDSVILLE - Handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, lotions, holiday decorations and more are on sale during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 48th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. The fair runs from Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 3-4 in the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge.

“I came specifically to find Hanna Herbals,” said Teresa Haas, IT technical associate in the Office of the Bursar. “I like her products. They are very clean and natural. I’ve already bought something from her table for myself.”

Haas was pouring over the bountiful display of miniature bows at Briana’s Bows Boutique. “I like this table, too. They have a good assortment of bows, and they are nicely made,” said Haas, who purchased two bows for her granddaughter.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I enjoy the holiday arts and crafts fair,” said Brianna Lewis, a sophomore majoring in exercise science. She purchased a necklace and had her grandmother’s name engraved on it. For herself, Lewis bought wax warmers for her dorm room.

“The fair offers different options,” she continued. “Items are affordable for students, and it’s convenient.”

Twenty-four merchants from the Edwardsville and Greater St. Louis area participated in the annual holiday fair, according to Alexa Bueltel, coordinator of Campus Life at the Kimmel Student Involvement Center.

“We host the annual arts and craft fair to bring a little holiday spirit to campus,” said Bueltel. “It is also a great way to support our local crafters, and to help relieve some stress before finals for students.”