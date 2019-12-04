Emily Diekemper, a freshman anthropology major, considers some handcrafted jewelry. EDWARDSVILLE - Handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, lotions, holiday decorations and more are on sale during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 48th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. The fair runs from Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 3-4 in the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge.

“I came specifically to find Hanna Herbals,” said Teresa Haas, IT technical associate in the Office of the Bursar. “I like her products. They are very clean and natural. I’ve already bought something from her table for myself.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Haas was pouring over the bountiful display of miniature bows at Briana’s Bows Boutique. “I like this table, too. They have a good assortment of bows, and they are nicely made,” said Haas, who purchased two bows for her granddaughter.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I enjoy the holiday arts and crafts fair,” said Brianna Lewis, a sophomore majoring in exercise science. She purchased a necklace and had her grandmother’s name engraved on it. For herself, Lewis bought wax warmers for her dorm room.

“The fair offers different options,” she continued. “Items are affordable for students, and it’s convenient.”

Twenty-four merchants from the Edwardsville and Greater St. Louis area participated in the annual holiday fair, according to Alexa Bueltel, coordinator of Campus Life at the Kimmel Student Involvement Center.

“We host the annual arts and craft fair to bring a little holiday spirit to campus,” said Bueltel. “It is also a great way to support our local crafters, and to help relieve some stress before finals for students.”

More like this:

35th Annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair Returns This December
Nov 30, 2024
Jersey County Health Department Hosting Child Health and Safety Fair
Mar 18, 2025
SIUE’s Dr. Danielle N. Lee’s “Teaposium” Invites Students to Join her Research Efforts of Field Mice and Pouched Rats   
Mar 26, 2025
Scottish Music Legends Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas To Lead Workshop With Edwardsville High School Participants
Mar 4, 2025
Belleville East Students - Hannah Joyner, Jillian Ritter - Shine at St. Louis Teen Talent Competition
Jan 24, 2025

 