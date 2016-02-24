COLLINSVILLE - The commute was not easy on Wednesday morning as snowfall described by Illinois Department Transportation spokesperson Joe Monroe as some “wicked snowfall” flew through the air.

In the end, IDOT and county and community highway and street departments were out in force, clearing the snow and ice.

“We had some of the biggest flakes and most intense snowfall seen since 2014 this morning,” Monroe said. “We started out with our plows at 1:40 a.m. The heaviest part cut off at Jerseyville, to North Delhi to the north and down to Pontoon Beach and Granite City. It extended that to the northeast with a heavy band and to Southern Monroe and Washington counties.”

Monroe said there were very few issues on the roads through IDOT District 8 on the commute home, mainly because of the escalation of temperatures.

Some power was lost in the area during the heavy part of the storm and crews were out quickly working on fixes. Statewide, IDOT has more than 1,700 trucks available to keep 16,500 miles of road clear of snow and ice.

“Speed is a contributing factor for accidents when road conditions are wet and slick with snow. Motorists should reduce speeds and allow for extra travel time,” said Illinois State Police Col. Tad Williams. “The Illinois State Police also want to remind motorists to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible and proceed with due caution in these conditions.”

Williams recommended in snow conditions like Wednesday for motorists to monitor their local forecast before heading out and consider adjusting travel plans in areas that are impacted.

If you have to travel during winter weather he recommended:

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first aid kit, washer fluid, and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Leave extra braking distance.

Statewide road conditions are updated throughout the day at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Travel information is also shared via Facebook and Twitter. Visit IDOT’s YouTube channel here for a rundown of safe driving tips.

