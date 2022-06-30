Wichita State University Spring Dean's Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WICHITA, KANSAS - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022. Article continues after sponsor message To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5-grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Edwardsville, IL Matthew J Boyer Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending