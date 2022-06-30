Wichita State University Spring Dean's Honor Roll
June 30, 2022 9:37 AM June 30, 2022 9:44 AM
WICHITA, KANSAS - Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5-grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Edwardsville, IL
Matthew J Boyer