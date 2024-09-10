Who won the 2024 United States presidential debate? Cast your vote at the end of this article.

PHILADELPHIA – In a highly anticipated debate held Tuesday night, Republican Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in Philadelphia, presenting their visions for the nation's future. The event drew significant attention from voters and political analysts alike, with many eager to see how the two prominent figures would handle key issues.E

The debate, which took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, covered a wide range of topics, including the economy, healthcare, and foreign policy. Trump, the former president, emphasized his previous administration's achievements and criticized the current administration's policies. "We need to get back to the prosperity and strength we had during my time in office," Trump stated.

Harris, representing the Biden administration, defended their record and outlined plans for continued progress. "We have made significant strides in rebuilding our economy and addressing critical issues like climate change and healthcare," Harris said.

The debate format allowed each candidate to present their arguments and respond to their opponent's points, leading to several heated exchanges. Despite the intensity, both candidates remained composed, focusing on delivering their messages to the American public.

Audience members and viewers were invited to vote on who they believed won the debate. Early results showed a divided opinion, reflecting the polarized political landscape.

As the nation continues to grapple with pressing issues, the debate in Philadelphia provided a platform for Trump and Harris to articulate their positions and connect with voters. The outcome of this debate could play a significant role in shaping the political discourse in the coming months.